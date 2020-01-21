Castleview Hospital Treats Community to Free Ice Skating

Those looking for a fun winter activity over the weekend were in for a special treat as Castleview Hospital hosted a free community ice skating day on Saturday.

This event took place at the Carbon County ice skating pond from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All those that attended were treated to a free skate rental, free hot cocoa and warm bellies courtesy of free chili dogs or chili. For the smaller skaters in attendance, special support tools were available for use.

“Thank you to all of our amazing community members that came out to support Castleview’s free ice skating event,” hospital staff shared following the event. “What a fun way to spend a Saturday with your families.”