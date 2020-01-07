Castleview Hospital Welcomes Castle Country’s New Year’s Baby

Castleview Hospital rang in the new year with the first Castle Country baby of 2020 on Jan 3. Lakoda, a baby boy, was welcomed in the hospital as the first baby this year. He is the son of Deemi and Dakota.

The New Year’s family was gifted with many prizes following the birth of their son courtesy of Castleview Hospital and ETV News. Others that gifted the New Year’s baby family included Eastern Utah Women’s Health, the Southeastern Utah Health Department, Eastern Utah Family Medicine and Dr. Matthew Brady, Stewart’s Marketplace, Sutherlands, Market Express, Gagon Family Medicine, Eastern Utah Community Credit Union, Dr. David Bradshaw and Hollie Stapley, PA-C, and Smith’s.

Lakoda and his family were sent home with gift cards, a car seat, diapers, gift baskets and much more.