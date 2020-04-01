Celebrate Census Day – Complete the Census Online

In spite of the current COVID-19 situation, the 2020 census is still chugging along. On Census Day, which is April 1, people are encouraged to fill out the census online.

“Utah’s current response rate is 40.6%,” the Utah Department of Workforce Service released in a statement. “That rate is higher than the national average; however, some rural Utah areas have a response rate below 1%. Be counted, you matter.”

The census happens once every 10 years and provides valuable information to decided where billions of tax dollars will be distributed throughout Utah.

“As you might expect, the federal government uses the census to direct much of the more than $5 billion of federal funds that come back to our state in the form of road projects, healthcare assistance, school funding and much more,” said Evan Curtis of the Governor’s Office of Management and Budget.

For more information or to complete the 2020 census, please click here.