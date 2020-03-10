Chambers Host Ribbon Cutting for Hey, What’z Up?

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce kicked off the week with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday afternoon for Hey, What’z Up?

The online business is owned and operated by Lori Moore and Michelle Waddell, a mother-daughter duo. Hey, What’z Up? Is a website that highlights businesses and destinations through an online platform.

Moore formed the idea for a business after visiting a Mexican restaurant. As she left, she observed the chain restaurants surrounding the family-owned business, and decided she wanted to help more people find these types of “mom and pop” establishments.

The other aspect of Hey, What’z Up? revolves around unique, off-the-beaten-path travel destinations, highlighting the businesses, restaurants and sights along the way. The website also features a “Made in Utah” section to promote products and services that are homegrown within the state.

For more information on Hey, What’z Up? Contact Moore at (888) 240-0583 ext. 1001 or Michelle Waddell at ext. 1002. You can also learn more online at www.heywhatzup.com or by emailing info@heywhatzup.com.