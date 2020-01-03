Changes Coming to Graduation Spectacular

Press Release

The 2020 Graduation Spectacular is changing locations as part of an effort to help all students feel welcome. Graduation Spectacular is a sober graduation party for all high school students to party on graduation night! This event has been going on for 40 years and since its beginning there have been no drug or alcohol related deaths on graduation night. The event will include a dance, games, competitions, all you can eat food and cash prizes.

For the past 40 years, the event has been held at a local Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This year, the event will be moved to the student center on the campus of USU Eastern. Greg Dart, USU Eastern, says, “The college is the perfect location for this event and we’re happy to partner with the school district and the local churches to keep our kids safe on graduation night.”

Grad Spec Committee Chair, Russell Seeley, said, “We want this graduation party to be a community event where all students feel welcome. The size of the church was a factor and it’s a natural fit for the college. We need parents to encourage their student to attend. It’s really going to be a fun night!”

Other aspects of the event will remain unchanged. Students will be expected to follow the school’s dress code and chaperons will be present. For more information about Graduation Spectacular, you can follow their Facebook or Instagram pages @Carbon Graduation Spectacular 2020.