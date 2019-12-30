Changes on the Road to be Discussed at the January AARP Driver Safety Class

The Carbon County Senior Center is hosting an AARP Driver Safety Class on Thursday, Jan. 9 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The focus of the four-hour class will be changes that occur in the senior drivers.

Topics that will be covered include vision, hearing, reaction time, agility and medications. Changes that the newer automobiles now have such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, electronic stability control and other features designed to keep drives and passengers safe will be discussed.

Also to be discussed are changes in the roads/highways we drive on, roundabouts, new road signs and designs, flashing yellow turn arrows, HOV lanes, and updated information on traffic laws and regulations.

There are several short videos that are part of the class to enhance the topics discussed. There are no tests given. Upon completion of the class, a certificate will be given to take to insurance companies to receive a discount on auto insurance. When both a husband and wife take the class, both will receive the discount, which is good for three years.

The cost of the class is $15 for AARP members, and $20 for non-AARP members. There will be no cost for the class if you do not learn at least one safety item. To register for the class, contact the center at (435) 636-3202.