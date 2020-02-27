Charley Jenkins Bringing Country Fun to Culture Connection Extended

Culture Connection Extended will be returning once again to entertain the community with a live performance on Thursday, March 12. This performance will take place at the Price Civic Auditorium and will run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. that evening.

The doors will open at 6 p.m. and the entertainer for that evening will be Charley Jenkins. Jenkins credits himself as a man with country roots that run deep. He was raised on a farm that was located in Eastern Utah. There, he learned riding, roping and the hard work of the lifestyle, such as caring for horses and cows, as well as the rodeo.

“Country is who and what I am. It is only natural for me to sing the songs that I love and relate to,” Jenkins shared.

His debut album, Greatest Hours, was written and produced by Jenkins with the assistance of his friend Jordan Allen. The success of the album, as well as advice from well-known country star George Straight, pushed Jenkins and his career into a new stratosphere.