Chartway Federal Credit Union Announces Closure of Price Branch

Skip Wilson, Chartway Federal Credit Union’s Senior Vice President of Branch Services, recently announced to members that the Price branch will be closing. The closure is stated to have been decided upon following much deliberation and will take place on March 28.

No definitive reason was given for the sudden closing of the branch, though the credit union did make an attempt to keep members by encouraging them to utilize online banking, the mobile banking app and more. Chartway has a member solutions center that has team members ready to assist and a credit union shared branch network that allows members to conduct a wide range of account transactions at a partner credit union.

A webpage was created for members of the Price branch that conveniently held all of the aforementioned information and more. Chartway Federal Credit Union has been located at 830 East Main Street in Price throughout its tenure.