Chris Gigliotti Named Helper City’s New Police Chief

During the May virtual Helper City Council meeting, concerns were voiced regarding the possible appointment of Chris Gigliotti as the new Helper City Police Chief.

The need for a new chief came on the heels of the official retirement of former Helper Chief Trent Anderson. Gigliotti has worked for the police department for the past 15 years and is credited as having great dedication to the area.

However, Councilwoman Donna Archuleta voiced a number of questions and concerns in regard to Gigliotti, such as if he had ever violated the laws of the research database.

The line of questioning caused Helper City Attorney Dominique Kiahtipes to suggest that the council move into a closed session if the questioning continued, which then took place.

During Thursday evening’s virtual meeting, Mayor Lenise Peterman then brought back the agenda item of appointing Gigliotti, asking the council to vote. Councilman Gary Harwood nominated to elect Gigliotti, which was seconded by Councilwoman and Mayor Pro Temp Amanda Wheeler.

Mayor Peterman then moved to a voice-vote, asking each member of the council of their stance. Each member voted in favor of Gigliotti with the exception of Councilwoman Archuleta, who voted in opposition.