Christmas Recital Performed by Christi Jensen’s Piano Studio Students

The students of Christi Jensen’s Piano Studio performed a Christmas recital on Thursday, Dec. 12 in the chorus room of USU Eastern.

Each of the students performed either a Christmas or winter-themed piano solo on the university’s grand piano. Some students also performed as a duo or a trio. Each earned a certificate for their performance with some earning recognition for exceptional piano practice in the fall.

The students pictured are Jett Ward, Jaselynn Stansfield, Fortune Ward, Dazi Thatcher, Kenneth Jensen, Harley Sitterud, Jensen Brewer, Mercy Jensen, Serenity Gross, Taiden Hilliard, Ethan Jensen, Devlin Thatcher and Brielle Dirks.