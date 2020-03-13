CHS Advanced Theater Students “Present Arsenic and Old Lace”

By Traci Bishop

Fellow students, community members and more flocked to the Carbon High School auditorium on March 4-7 and again on March 9 to enjoy the school’s rendition of the classic production “Arsenic and Old Lace.”

This chaotic, entertaining and slightly dark play follows two elderly women that are well-known for their charity and fundraising. What is not so well-known about the duo, however, is that they have a tendency to murder lonely old men that cross their paths.

The women get away with their dastardly deeds for some time before a number of their nephews start to unravel their plans. The advanced theater students at the high school put on a great production for all that attended.

Cast members included Jack Livingston, Hunter Heath, Summer Atherley, Kylee Tweddell, Ryker Childs, Sean Tilman, Mikayla Taggart, Hyrum Morley, Leonard Livingston, Kyle Carlton and Kolby Bedke.