CHS Girls’ Golf Ready to Swing for Success

The girls’ golf season for the 2020 year is upon us, and Carbon High School (CHS) has a strong number of girls ready to swing for success. Returning to coach the team is Kenji Otani, who has acted as the CHS girls’ golf coach since the inception of the program.

Last year, Carbon ended the 3A Girls’ State Golf Tournament in fifth place. Returning team member Jordan Bianco led the Lady Dinos in both rounds with 91 and 83 strokes, respectively. This year, the team is eager to push hard to land themselves even higher in the rankings.

The roster for this year’s CHS girls’ golf team includes senior Jordan Bianco, senior Rhiannon Timmons, senior Kirsten Etzel, senior Paige Cooper, junior Alex Cartwright, sophomore Makalah Gomez and freshman Savanna Rasmussen.

The season kicks off on Thursday, March 5 as the team travels to Richfield to golf at Cove View. Tee time is slated for 11 a.m.