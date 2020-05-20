Cleveland Elementary Announces Annual Writing Contest Winners

Cleveland Elementary School did not let the social distancing that arrived in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic put a hindrance on students’ learning. Though it was in a different fashion than usual, the school’s annual writing contest was still hosted this year.

The two school winners to have their book published, as well as receiving $50 from the PTO, were Oakley Giraud in the kindergarten through second grade category and Hadley Grimm in the third through fifth grade category.

Additionally, there were classmates chosen from each grade that will receive a certificate and $10 from the PTO for their participation. In kindergarten, the winner was Daisy Patrick. Kinsley Hooley was named the winner in first grade while Lillyona Willson took the honor for second grade. In third grade, the winner was Heidi Player and Azure Eden took the title for fourth grade. Finally, in fifth grade, the winner was Tyge Woodhouse. These winners were encouraged to visit the school to pick up the certificates and cash.

“Thank you to the PTO for sponsoring the annual contest,” the school shared.