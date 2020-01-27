Cleveland Elementary Students Go On a Spelling Spree

The Cleveland Elementary School gymnasium filled with staff, fellow students, family members and more as the school-wide spelling bee was hosted. Over 20 students competed in the bee, spelling their best.

The competition began with a practice round meant to loosen some of the nerves the students were feeling. While the students spelled very well, challenged with words such as “manager,” “faint,” “admit” and “peppermint,” the top spellers were eventually revealed.

Fourth grader Jerzee Wardle won first place in the school bee. She was followed by Lilly Cowley in second place. Mayci Sitterud and Corbin Brady finished in third and fourth while Terrance Eden rounded the top spots in fifth place. Each of these students were recognized with prizes.

Third grader Brady will represent Cleveland Elementary at the district spelling bee in February. He will be joined by classmates Wardle, representing the fourth grade, and Lydia Jensen, who will represent the fifth grade.