Cleveland Town Council Discusses Arbor Day, Forgoes Yearly Easter Egg Hunt

On Thursday evening, Nancy Livingston visited the Cleveland Town Council as a member of the tree committee and requested establishing a meeting time to determine when and where trees are going to be planted. There is a small Arbor Day Celebration that must be hosted along with the procedures.

It was also suggested that the planting should happen after the secondary water is turned on for the season. It was decided that hosting a meeting directly after the next council meeting would be best for everyone’s schedules.

This meeting will take place on April 9 beginning around 8 p.m. The Arbor Day Celebration will likely take place toward the end of April.

Also discussed was the possibility of hosting an upcoming Easter egg hunt. Time is tight as the hunt would likely need to be hosted on April 4. One council member requested if this was something that all wanted to have done this year. A concern voiced, other than the short time, is that everything around that time frame is currently being cancelled.

The council questioned whether it was wise to opt out of the Easter egg hunt this year and rather host something extra for a summer celebration. “It might be in our best interest that way, so that we’re not going against the grain,” stated Mayor Michael Taylor.

The council ultimately decided to forgo the hunt this year and begin planning the extra celebration during the warmer months.