Click Here for a List of Local Closures, Postponements and More

In order to assist in the effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, many businesses, events, organizations and more have closed, been postponed or altogether cancelled. Below is a running list of what is no longer available to utilize at this time or changes in regular operations. This list will be updated daily as information is obtained.

Schools

Carbon School District

All Carbon County schools have been closed. Classes are scheduled to resume on Friday, March 27, though the dismissal may be extended beyond March 27 if necessary. Meals are still being provided to students.

Emery School District

Schools in Emery County have been suspended for two weeks beginning Monday, March 16.

USU Eastern

At USU Eastern, all university events and events on campus from March 12 and on must be cancelled or postponed through April 8. Classes have been cancelled and will take place online beginning Wednesday, March 18.

Pinnacle Canyon Academy

The Pinnacle Canyon Academy (Elementary and High School) have been closed. Plans are to have the doors closed until April 13.

Government

Carbon & Emery County Senior Centers

Normal activity is planned to resume on March 30. This includes all activities held at the center and center-sponsored activities. Mobile meal deliveries will not be affected. Any senior who is currently receiving a meal to their home will not be required to do anything; they will continue to receive a meal as scheduled. Those seniors who ride the bus into the center for lunch can be temporarily placed on mobile meals by calling the senior center in their community.

Carbon County Government

The Carbon County Commission meeting that is scheduled for Wednesday, March 18 is still slated to take place at the administration building in Price at 4:30 p.m. in the Commission Chambers. Additionally, the administration building remains open for the public to utilize. “We will stay open to take care of the public needs,” Carbon County Commissioner Larry Jensen stated.

Emery County Recreation

All Emery County Recreation events have been suspended until further notice. All coaches are advised to suspend practices until March 30. If citizens want to utilize the Huntington complex, the Emery County Commission has advised that no more than 50 people may use the complex at a time.

Price City Police Department

On Monday, March 16, the Price City Police Department (PCPD) announced that, by the directive of Chief Brandon Sicilia, the PCPD officers will be available to the elderly and infirm residents of the area for grocery pickups. They will also conduct other essential item pickup and deliveries. Those that are interested in utilizing this service must contact the department at (435) 636-3190. During non-business hours, contact the Price Public Safety Dispatch line at (435) 637-0890.

Southeast Utah Health Department

Beginning Monday, March 16, the Southeast Utah Health Department will not be having walk in clinic in any of its offices. Please call ahead to each respective office to schedule and appointment for shots or TB tests.

Price City Hall

All gatherings at the Price City Hall, including meetings in board rooms and events at the auditorium, are suspended until further notice.

Helper City Council

The Helper City Council meeting on Thursday, April 2 has been cancelled.

Libraries

The Price City Library, Helper City Library and all Emery County Libraries are closed to the public until further notice.

Business

Grocery Stores

Local grocery stores will be rearranging their hours in order to accommodate staff to fill the aisles due to the growing need of household goods and food. Lin’s Fresh Market’s temporary hours are Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Smith’s Food and Drug will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. While Wal-Mart was a 24 hour store, the business hours for the time being are now 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Main Street Market in Ferron will no longer feature its self serve open buffet. All food will be individually packaged before sale.



Fatty’s

Fatty’s in Castle Dale is offering curbside pickup as well as take out orders.

Origins Fusion Grill

Origins Fusion in Price is offering curbside pickup as well as take out orders.

Boyd’s Family Pharmacy

Boyd’s Family Pharmacy in Castle Dale is continuing to offer curbside delivery.

Happiness Within

Happiness Within in Helper is offering curbside pickup. Call (435) 472-2636 for more information.

Balance Rock Eatery

Balance Rock Eatery in Helper is offering curbside pickup. Call (435) 472-0403 for more information.

Cup of Joes

Cup of Joes in Orangeville will transition to to-go orders only for two weeks beginning Monday, March 16.

Sodalicious

Sodalicious in Price has closed its lobby until further notice. The drive thru remains open.

Fierce MMA & Fitness

Fierce MMA & Fitness in Price is cancelling kids MMA/Jiu Jitsu classes for the remainder of the week beginning Monday, march 16. The business will be cancelling its adult MMA classes for the week as well. The lifting facility will remain open and fitness classes will still take place.

Crosscut Brewery & Convenience Store

Crosscut Brewery & Convenience Store is offering curbside service and food through the drive thru window. The hours of operation for the restaurant will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the C-store will remain the same from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Greek Streak

Beginning Monday, March 16 and running through the week, The Greek Streak will be open for lunch only from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The business will also offer curbside pickup and take out orders during these hours.

On Call Restoration

On Call Restoration remains open and serving the community. For emergency response, please call (435) 650-1092.

Desert Wave Pool

The Desert Wave Pool is closed until further notice.

Emery County Aquatic Center

The Emery County Aquatic Center is closed until further notice.

Events

Diamond Rio

The live performance by Diamond Rio at the Carbon County Event Center has been postponed. A new date has not yet been set.

Women’s Conference

The women’s conference, scheduled for March 27 at USU Eastern, has been cancelled.

Castle Country BEAR Meetings

General board meeting for the Castle Country Business Expansion and Retention group have been cancelled until further notice.

Friend of the NRA

The Friends of the NRA dinner at the Carbon County Event Center has been rescheduled to May 30.

AJB Broadcasting Home, Garden and Recreation Show

The AJB Broadcasting Home, Garden and Recreation Show scheduled for March 13 and 14 has been postponed until May, tentatively.

Circus

The Price, Utah Circus that was scheduled to take place in March has been postponed. A new date on the circus has not yet been announced.

Helper’s First Friday

April’s First Friday event on Helper’s Main Street has been cancelled.

Green River Rock and Mineral Festival

The Rock and Mineral Festival in Green River, scheduled for March 27-29, has been postponed.

Carbon County Chamber of Commerce

The monthly luncheon, scheduled for Thursday, March 19, has been cancelled.

Emery County Chamber of Commerce

The annual banquet, scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, has been postponed.

Cleveland Town Easter Egg Hunt

The annual Easter egg hunt this year has been cancelled.

Helper City Easter Egg Hunt

The April 11 Easter egg hunt has been cancelled.

Trails End Realty Easter Egg Hunt

The annual Easter egg hunt this year has been cancelled.

Desert Wave Pool Easter Egg Hunt

The annual Easter egg hunt this year has been cancelled.

Museums

Prehistoric Museum

The Prehistoric Museum will be closed to the public until April 8.

Western Mining and Railroad Museum

The Western Mining and Railroad Museum is closed until further notice.

Museum of the San Rafael

The Museum of the San Rafael is closed until further notice.

Other

Carbon Cat Rescue

Until further notice, Carbon Cat Rescue will be cancelling all adoption events. The organization will still be conducting in-home adoptions.