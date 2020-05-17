Click Here for a Schedule of Emery County’s Memorial Day Services

Ryan Quinn, Commander of the Huntington Post 73 American Legion, recently announced that the legion will be doing Memorial Day services on Monday, May 25. Following many requests to do the services, the post received permission from the towns to conduct them.

These services will begin at 10 a.m. on Memorial Day at Elmo. Following Elmo, Cleveland’s ceremony will be at 10:45 a.m. and Lawrence’s will begin at 11:20 a.m. The services will conclude with Huntington’s at 12 p.m.

It was also announced that American Legion Post #42 has scheduled their own Memorial Day ceremonies. The first will begin with Ferron at 10 a.m. It will be followed by Molen at 10:30 a.m. and conclude with a final ceremony at Clawson at 11 a.m.