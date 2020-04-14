Closure of Utah Schools Due to COVID-19 Extended Throughout School Year

What initially began as a two-week soft closure of schools in Utah to combat the spread of COVID-19 has now turned into a closure throughout the end of the 2019-20 school year. The first extension was announced in late March and was until May 1.

However, Governor Gary Herbert announced on Tuesday afternoon that the decision to lengthen the soft closure once again was due to being encouraged by the COVID-19 data that has come in so far, but Utah is still in the urgent response phase and will be for some time.

He explained that the decision was made in consultation with the Utah State Board of Education.

“We’re tremendously grateful to all our teachers and counselors who are working hard to teach and take care of their students from a distance. I’m grateful for the creativity and resilience of all who are involved,” Herbert said.

He continued by expressing his gratitude toward parents and students for all that they are doing to ensure that education continues at home.

The Utah State Board of Education also weighed-in on the closure, stating that there is much that can be done to mitigate impacts to students and families and create educational success for the long term.