CNS Senior Wish Program Focus of Fundraising Event by Bunco Babes

The Bunco Babes united once again to raise funds for the Community Nursing Services (CNS) Senior Wish Program on Thursday evening at the Tuscan.

The Senior Wish Program was created in 2010 and it gives CNS patients the opportunity to experience a new adventure or relive a beloved memory. CNS created the program as a way to honor a generation of courageous and hardworking individuals. The age of recipients vary and wishes are granted to patients that are in the senior stage of their life, regardless of their actual age.

The wishes expand widely from a simple meal from a favorite restaurant to a ride in a race car. Wanting to sponsor this great program, the Bunco Babes suited up for a purses and pajamas themed evening of fun. The event was $30 per person and the dinner was provided by Origins Fusion Grill. Along with the games and meal, there was a purse/prize raffle and more.

Participating sponsors for the evening included 100.1 Jack FM, Origins Fusion Grill, AJB Broadcasting and True Country 104.9.