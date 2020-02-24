Coach Dave Paur Inducted Into the USU Eastern Athletic Hall of Fame

The USU Eastern Hall of Fame Banquet was hosted on the campus in the Jennifer Leavitt Student Center on Friday evening. This year, the focus of the banquet was on the Dave Paur, the college’s longtime coach and athletic director.

Paur is well-known and loved within the university. He ran the athletic programs at the college for more than 25 years and retired from USU Eastern in 2017. Paur coached for more than 40 years, including over 30 at the college.

While Coach Paur was the large focus of the evening, a keynote speaker was also sponsored by Castleview Hospital. This keynote speaker was Larry Gelwix, who received a Master’s degree in Organization Communications from BYU. While there, he was also a member of the rugby team. Following his college career, Gelwix volunteered as the head coach of the Highland Rugby team for over 30 years.

Gelwix was so successful as the team’s volunteer coach, helping them earn 418 wins, that the film “Forever Strong” was created to tell the story of Gelwix and the team.

While those in attendance listened to Gelwix’s impressive story, not to mention watching Coach Paur get his well-deserved position in the Hall of Fame, they enjoyed a dinner of pulled pork sandwiches, pasta salads, chips, soda and more.