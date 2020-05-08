Commercial Rental Assistance Program Grant Announced

Press Release

Utah small businesses that rent commercial property may receive pandemic relief from the Legislature. Following a legislative special session and appropriation, the Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) is pleased to announce the COVID-19 Commercial Rental Assistance Program.

As part of S.B. 3006, the COVID-19 Commercial Rental Assistance Program includes $40 million in commercial property rental assistance. GOED will administer the grants, providing rental relief to Utah small businesses — including nonprofits, sole proprietors, independent contractors and those that are self-employed — that have lost revenue as a result of measures taken to minimize the public’s exposure to COVID-19.

The COVID-19 Commercial Rental Assistance Program was created on April 30, 2020, when Gov. Herbert signed S.B. 3006.

To be eligible for the Commercial Rental Assistance Program, applicants must:

Have a current lease on commercial property in the state of Utah

Claim Utah as their principal place of business

Be in operation with fewer than 100 employees on Feb. 15, 2020

Demonstrate at least a 50% loss of gross monthly revenue after March 1, 2020, as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic

Not received funds from the COVID-19 Agricultural Operations Grant Program (funded with federal CARES Act monies)

Qualifying businesses and nonprofits may apply beginning May 11, 2020, at 9 a.m. (MDT).

Required information includes:

Company legal name, address and contact information

Legal company representative’s name and contact information

Disclose whether or not you have applied for or received funds from the CARES Act Paycheck Protection Program managed by the U.S. Small Business Administration

Profit & Loss statement for February 2020

Profit & Loss statement for the four-week period of revenue loss

Two most recent state or federal tax returns

Profit & Loss statement for 2019 and the four months immediately preceding the day of application submission

Current lease/rental agreement

Documentation of most recent lease/rental payment

Signed W-9

Grant Funds Available

An applicant determined to meet eligibility requirements will receive an amount, not to exceed $10,000, between 25% and 100% of a single month of its business lease amount. The percentage will be based on a formula that takes into account the company’s loss of gross revenue and whether the company received funds from the CARES Act Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) managed by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

For applicants that did not receive PPP funds, grant amounts will be the lowest of 1) $10,000, or 2) 100% of monthly rent with a monthly gross revenue loss of 71% or more, or 3) 50% of monthly rent with a monthly gross revenue loss between 50% and 70%.

For applicants that did receive PPP funds, grant amounts will be the lowest of 1) $5,000, or 2) 50% of monthly rent with a monthly gross revenue loss of 71% or more, or 3) 25% of monthly rent with a monthly gross revenue loss between 50% and 70%.

Qualifying businesses and nonprofits may apply here beginning May 11, 2020, at 9 a.m.

Completed applications are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. The application process will remain open until all grant funds are used. A request for a grant is not a guarantee of funding. GOED will begin mailing grant checks on May 15.

Please direct questions about the COVID-19 Commercial Rental Assistance Program to the Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Development at rentalgrant@utah.gov.