Community Bands Together Through Teddy Bear Scavenger Hunt

Traversing through your own neighborhood lately, it may be becoming more noticeable that stuffed animals are popping up in people’s windows. This is due to a Facebook group that was recently created with the idea to spread happiness and cheer in these unsure times.

For children and families that are on walks, riding bikes or driving around, community members have been encouraged to place a stuffed animal, commonly a teddy bear, in their window for a “Teddy Bear Scavenger Hunt.” Those that see the bears are then urged to snap a photo and post it on the Facebook page to share with all. Those that wished to place Easter-themed items instead, such as decor and hand-drawn eggs, are also being encouraged to.

Since the beginning of the scavenger hunt, many have joined in and placed stuffed friends in their windows. Businesses have also taken to joining in on the fun. Those that wish to stretch their legs and get fresh air may be in for an extra treat thanks to this fun idea. To view the Facebook page and join in on the fun, please click here.