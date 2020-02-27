Community Delighted Once More by Ascension St Matthew’s Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper

Ascension St. Matthew’s once again threw its doors open wide on Tuesday evening to host its annual Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper.

For well over 30 years, this supper has been hosted annually at the church and serves many purposes, such as bringing families together, welcoming many to the church, fundraising, filling bellies and more. This year, the dinner was hosted from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. As always, the meal provided was on a donation basis.

The suggested donation was $5 for an individual or $20 for a family. The meal was also free for children three and under when accompanied by a paying adult. The delight did not end with delicious food, however. The church’s ASM Gift Shop was also open for perusal.