COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT (CDBG) SECOND PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

East Carbon City will hold a public hearing to discuss the project determined to be applied for in the CDBG Small Cities Program in Program Year 2020. The project will be for a parking lot expansion for Carbon Medical Clinic Association, 331 Highway 123, East Carbon, Utah 84520. Comments will be solicited on project scope, implementation and its effects on residents. The hearing will begin at 6:15 P.M. on May 5, 2020. The meeting will be held electronically via telephone conference call to permit one or more of the council members to participate. To participate in the meeting you can call in to (425) 436-6304 and enter access code 794899. Further information can be obtained by contacting Carolyn Abeyta at (435) 888-4411ext 20. In compliance with the Americans with Disability Act, individuals needing special accommodations (including auxiliary communicative aids and services) during this hearing should notify Elizabeth Holt at East Carbon City Hall, 101 West Geneva Drive, East Carbon, Utah 84520, at least three days prior to the hearing. Individuals with speech and/or hearing impairments may call the Relay Utah by dialing 711. Spanish Relay Utah 1-888-346-3162.

Published on the State of Utah’s Public Meeting Notice Website – www.utah.gov/pmn on April 13, 2020.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on April 29, 2020.