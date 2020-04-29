COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT (CDBG) SECOND PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

Emery Town will hold a public hearing to discuss the project to determine to be applied for in the CDBG Small Cities Program in Program Year 2020. For the Pioneer Church restoration. Comments will be solicited on project scope, implementation and its effects on resident. The hearing will begin at 7:00 pm on May 13th and will be held 65 North Center Emery UT Emery Town Office. Further information can be obtained by contacting Emery Town office at (435) 286-2417. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals needing special accommodations ( including auxiliary communicative aids and service) during this hearing should notify Emery Town Office at (435) 286-2417 65 North Center Emery, UT at least three days prior to the hearing. Individuals with speech and/or hearing impairment may call the Relay Utah by dialing 711. Spanish Relay Utah: 1.888.346.3162.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on April 29 and May 6, 2020.