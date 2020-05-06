COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT (CDBG) SECOND PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

Ferron City will hold a public hearing to discuss the project determined to be applied for in the CDBG Small Cities Program in Program Year 2020. The project is a new restroom at the Ferron City Fairgrounds located at 100 East 100 South in Ferron, Utah. Comments will be solicited on project scope, implementation and its effects on residents. The hearing will begin at 7:00 P.M. on May 13th, 2020 and will be held virtually via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82193756927. Further information can be obtained by contacting Ferron City’s Recorder, Brittany Yeates, at 435.384.2350. In compliance with the American with Disabilities Act, individuals needing special accommodations (including auxiliary communicative aids and services) during this hearing should notify the Recorder at 20 East Main St, PO Box 820, Ferron UT 84523 at least three days prior to the hearing. Individuals with speech and/or hearing impairments may call Relay Utah by dialing 711. Spanish Relay Utah: 1.888.346.3162.

Published on the State of Utah’s Public Meeting Notice Website – www.utah.gov/pmn on 04/28/2020.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on May 6, 2020.