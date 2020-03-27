Community Forms Group to Create Needed Supplies to Combat COVID-19

A recent community Facebook group has gained attention lately as it pertains greatly to the direct combat against the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the area.

This group was created when Castleview Hospital began receiving calls with requests for supplies, masks and the like. Though the hospital is very well stocked and prepared for any situation at any given time and is not currently in need of supplies, they must keep them in case of rising emergencies.

Kara Thayn contacted the hospital wishing to assist in any way that she was able to give supplies to some of the independent clinics, home health agencies and other such organizations.

From there, Thayn and Misty Birch joined with Rocky Mountain Care, which was already working toward such endeavors, to sew masks and gowns for those that are in need. The supplies are not only for organizations, but individuals of the community that are in need of them as well.

A company then graciously donated the filters that are placed inside the masks. Those that wish to receive supplies or assist in creating them should join the group, named Carbon & Emery Masks & Gowns, found here.