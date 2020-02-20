Community Gathers to Send Off Miss Emery’s Outstanding Teen

By Julie Johansen

Brooklyn Johansen will represent Emery County at the Miss Utah’s Outstanding Teen Pageant on Feb. 28 and 29. On Wednesday evening, she presented all of the elements of her upcoming competition to an audience at the Emery High Auditorium.

With Miss Emery County Ashlun Clark and First Attendant Jordynn Wolford as emcees, they introduced Johansen as she exhibited her fitness portion. Next, BrinLee Hurdsman, attendant to Johansen, danced. Next, Johansen shared her talent, a point ballet dance, which will be 35% of the judging at the state competition. She was followed with a dance by her younger sister, Addison, Junior Miss Emery.

Miss Emery First Attendant Wolford did a traditional Hawaiian dance and Mini Miss Emery Ivy Sherman’s personality shined as she danced. Johansen then modeled her evening gown and answered on stage questions. Tenlee Robinson, Little Miss Emery, concluded the evening’s dances.

Johansen then explained her platform of childhood cancer. She introduced her friend, Kenzlee Cook, who was the inspiration for her platform. Johansen concluded by answering questions from the audience and thanking everyone for their support and coming to see her off.