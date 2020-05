To celebrate a year that was non-traditional in many ways, teachers and staff of Castle Heights Elementary plan to bid farewell. On Wednesday, May 20, they will line up on Homestead Boulevard in Price from 6 p.m. to 6:20 p.m.

The school is requesting that the community participates in the “drive bye” parade, waving in parting to the staff to conclude the 2019-20 school year.