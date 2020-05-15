Community Sends Off CHS Seminary Teacher with Drive-by Parade

In an effort to continue practicing social distancing, the community has come up with many clever ways to still celebrate a milestone. This was exercised again on Monday evening as students, staff, friends and more bid farewell to Carbon High School Seminary teacher Colby Mancill.

When Mancill was first assigned to teach in Price, he remarked that he was not even sure where Price City was. He and his wife, that had not had children at that time, relocated to the area for the teaching opportunity. Now, the duo have four children who only know Price. However, Mancill was recently and unexpectedly assigned to transfer to teach at Spanish Fork High School. He and his wife both have parents that live in Lindon, meaning that they will fortunately be closer to family.

To celebrate all that Mancill has accomplished while teaching in the area, a drive-by celebration was organized in a single day. Hundreds participated in the drive-by parade to say goodbye, which took an hour to pass by.