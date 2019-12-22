Community Takes Selfies with Santa

Monday afternoon was a lively one on Price’s Main Street at Washington Federal Credit Union as the community was invited to enjoy the annual Selfies With Santa event. All those who went to the event hopped in a line to visit with Santa.

While they waited, children were invited to participate in a craft. A game was also organized for the children to compete to win a prize to take home. A drawing also took place for attendees to win prizes and toys during the event.

Every child was invited to sit on Santa’s lap while a photo was snapped for them to take home. Each person who came through the line was also given a ticket that would get them a corndog from the World’s Best Corndog truck outside the building.