Connie Hamilton Named Outstanding Woman of Southeastern Utah

Press Release

There’s not many awards that the winner of Utah State University Eastern Women’s Conference “Outstanding Woman of Southeastern Utah” recipient has not won.

And, although the April conference was canceled due to COVID-19, in honor of “Year of the Woman,” the committee was committed to recognize the leadership, charity and compassion of a former teacher who influenced generations of children throughout Carbon County for 39 years.

It was during her legacy of teaching that she was awarded the Outstanding Teacher Award from the Utah Legislature, Carbon School District Teacher of the Year, Carbon School District Outstanding Arts and Education, Utah A.R.T.S. Educator of the Year, Arch Coal Teacher Achievement of the Year and Who’s Who Among American Teachers.

Education was not the only arena she was noticed for her work. She received the Carbon County Community of Caring Award, Children’s Friend Award, Price City’s Community Service Award and named its Citizen of the Year. Her alma mater named her Outstanding Alumna, plus gave her the Community Service Award.

She serves as president of the Friends Board for the Carbon and Emery County Family Support and Children’s Justice Center where she brought back the Christmas Tree Regalia, raising over $100,000 the past three years.

Not slacking in her retirement, she is involved with the Price City Culture Connection committee, is a Carbon County Chamber of Commerce member, Price City Arbor Day Program Director, International Days committee members and emcee for the talent show and parade, Price City Youth Council adviser, Miss Carbon County Scholarship Pageant committee and mentor, Relay for Life committee, Fallen Peace Officer’s Memorial dedication and the Carbon County Health Fair committee.

Plus, she is on the Leukemia Drive committee; Operation Santa Claus, Angel Tree organizer, Sub for Santa volunteer, Carbon County Food Bank volunteer, emcee/organizer for St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Farm Bureau Talent Find, judge for Black Diamond Stampede Rodeo Queen and the Greek Festival committee/volunteer.

According to her nomination, “there is no way to calculate how many sleepless nights, long hours and heart-to-heart conversations she has had to make this community a better place. Her attention to detail and determination has helped grow almost everything she has been involved with.”

Every detail of this year’s “Outstanding Woman of Southeastern Utah,” emulates a woman who makes significant contributions to this community in the professional field, volunteer service, peer recognition, personal transition, support of women and/or overcoming adversity. For all these reasons, this award goes to Connie Hamilton, the “2020 Outstanding Woman of Southeastern Utah.”