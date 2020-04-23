Construction Begins for New Port of Entry Location

Once again, the orange cones have popped up along the highway between Price and Helper. Kevin Kitchen with the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) shared that the project’s purpose is to relocate the existing Port of Entry in the canyon to a new site along U.S. 6 near Carbonville.

The purpose of relocating the current Port of Entry is to enhance the safety and the functionality of the port. This new port will have facilities and access on both sides of U.S. 6 and is approximately 3.5 miles north of Price.

In continuance of the plan, the project will also include additional ramp length and storage, a turnabout area, an over-sized truck inspection area, additional parking, a weigh scale and an additional facility that will allow access to eastbound and westbound travel. Crews are working during the day Monday through Friday and no significant traffic impacts are anticipated.

The total of the project is valued at $12 million and the contractor is Nielson Construction. The project is anticipated to be completed sometime in November. Individuals that wish to make inquiries about the project may contact the public information team at (888) 777-3150 or adeslis@utah.gov.