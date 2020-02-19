Consumers Rally as Active Re-Entry Seeks Legislative Funding

A recent presentation spurred a number of Active Re-Entry consumers into action. This presentation concerned the $750,000 of an ongoing funding request to the Legislature that was made by six independent living centers from throughout the state.

These consumers worked to express the major importance of independent living programs to them and their lives. The funding request has, thus far, made it to number 27 on the Social Services Appropriations list.

Well known to many, Active Re-Entry is a community-based program that services Carbon, Emery, Grand, San Juan, Duchesne, Daggett and Uintah counties. Active Re-Entry assists individuals of all ages that have disabilities of all types. The program works with these individuals to achieve or maintain self-sufficient, productive lives in their own homes.

The program offers a wide variety of programs and services that have proven helpful to those that utilize them. Groups such as grief support, low vision support and caregiver support are also hosted additionally on a monthly basis, with a transportation service to the Provo area, known as PERKIE Travels, also available for those that need radiation treatments.

Many came forward to assist Active Re-Entry in proving the program’s importance. They cited the program with helping them take care of themselves, providing peace of mind, creating willpower and self esteem, and more. For more information on the program, call (435) 637-4950. Active Re-Entry is located at 10 South Fairgrounds Road in Price. They also have more information on their website and Facebook page.