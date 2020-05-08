Contract With SEUALG for the Carbon County Senior Center Director Approved

During their Wednesday evening meeting, the Carbon County Commissioners considered a contract with the Southeast Utah Association of Local Governments (SEUALG) for the area’s senior center director.

This agreement for services would be to have the Association of Local Governments (AOG), specifically through Robbie Jensen, to be the continued director of the senior center. This would be a renewal from the original agreement that the commissioners approved in December of 2018. There is a slight increase in funds, which was budgeted for in the budgeting process in the previous year.

It is essentially a 60/40 split with Emery County, as he is the director of their senior center as well. Due to having a larger population, Carbon County pays a higher portion.

“As far as I can tell, Robbie is doing a fantastic job,” said Commissioner Casey Hopes.

Hopes continued his praises by speaking of the treatment that the center’s visitors are receiving during the pandemic, with the example of Jensen helping them celebrate Cinco de Mayo by playing Mariachi music as they retrieved their meals. Commissioner Hopes’ fellow commissioners joined in the praise, with Commission Chair Tony Martines stressing that everyone is always smiling, including the staff.

A motion was made for the contract to be approved, which was agreed upon by all.