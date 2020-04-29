Cora Jeanne Curtis (age 86) was born June 13, 1933 in Orangeville, Utah, and passed peacefully in her home in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 22, 2020.

Jeanne was proud of her pioneer heritage and was an long-time member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. She was an accomplished bowler and winner of a Utah State Championship. But what gave Jeanne the most joy in life was spending time with family.

Jeanne was preceded in death by daughter Julie Sellers, son-in-law Robert Sellers, and son Carey Wareham. She is survived by daughters, Becky Linford (John), Alisa Wareham (Lee) daughter-in-law Judy Wareham, sons, Ken Wareham (Amy) and Donald Curtis (Najaya), sisters, Carrol Taylor and Merlyn Mayberry (Dale), and her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Jeanne will be laid to rest in her hometown of Orangeville on Friday, May 1, 2020.