Corona Classic Invitational Coming to Price

The coronavirus’ effect on spring sports has been well documented over the past months. Now that Utah has moved into the yellow phase, Carbon High’s head softball coach Wade Williams decided to make one last effort to play a statewide softball tournament. That dream will become a reality in early June.

“We invited every 3A team in the state,” said Williams. “12 have committed and two more are maybes.” The tournament will be played on June 6, 12 and 13 at the Carbon County Fairgrounds. Williams choose to embrace the situation that the nation has been in since early March and in turn decided to title the tournament the “Corona Classic Invitational.”

Shaun Bell, head coach of Emery softball, is also thrilled about the event and grateful that his girls will get to play in some meaningful games this season. He is not the only one as it is clear to see that many teams were eagerly awaiting an opportunity to compete.

It is important to note that this is not a Utah High School Athletic Association (UHSAA) sanctioned event, since the UHSAA cancelled all spring activities during the pandemic.

The reality of the tournament really came together once Coach Williams was able to illustrate how social distancing guidelines can be followed throughout the tournament.

“Right here [the fairgrounds] really is the perfect venue because everyone can watch the games from their cars,” said Williams. No spectators will be allowed to sit behind the plate or dugouts and all four fields will be used.

More information, including the complete tournament bracket, will be announced as the starting date approaches. Check back with ETV News for complete coverage of the event.