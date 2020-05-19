Cottonwood Elementary to Host Summer STEAM Makers

On Monday, Cottonwood Elementary School made the announcement that it would be launching Summer STEAM Makers. This will begin on Wednesday, June 3.

These sessions will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and noon to 1 p.m. Due to restrictions set in place from the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, only 12 students are able to be in the library at the same time to maintain social distancing.

Registration for these sessions is required by June 1. Email shawna@emeryschools.org to register and for questions. Students that are in grades kindergarten from fifth grade are welcome to attend.