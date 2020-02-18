Country Star Collin Raye Rings in Valentine’s Day *Photo Gallery*

Well-known country singer Collin Raye was at the Carbon County Event Center on Thursday to ring in the Valentine’s Day festivities. Those that attended got a head start on celebrating Valentine’s Day as they were treated to a night of music and entertainment.

With 24 top ten records, 16 #1 hits and a 10-time male vocalist of the year nominee, Collin Raye is a popular name in the country music industry. He is known for songs such as “Love, Me,” “In This Life,” “Not That Different” and “If I Were You.” Released in 1991, “Love, Me” was Raye’s claim to fame and served at the cornerstone to his career. Throughout the evening, Raye performed many of these classics for concert goers.

The Carbon County Event Center welcomed many from outside of the community to this one-night performance. The Carbon County Office of Tourism also brought people to the area as it hosted a “Galentine’s” giveaway, which treated a group of four women from Ogden to the concert, a hotel stay, dinner and more.