COVID-19 Case Counts Continue to Increase in Southeastern Utah

The Southeastern Utah Health Department reported new COVID-19 cases within its district on Wednesday afternoon. The health department reported two new cases in Grand County, bringing the district’s total to 27.

Grand County has had nine cases total, all of which are residents. Of those nine, five have recovered and four remain active.

There are also active cases in Carbon and Emery counties. In Carbon County, there have been 11 confirmed cases. Of those, five are residents with four recovered and one active. There have also been six confirmed non-resident cases in Carbon County, including five that have recovered and one that remains active.

In Emery County, there have been seven cases. Two of those are non-residents, including one that has recovered and one that has not. Five residents have tested positive, four of which have recovered and one that remains active.

An estimated 2,390 tests have been conducted throughout the Southeast Utah region.

“Recovery dates are based on a combination of when symptoms begin and when they end,” the Southeast Utah health Department shared in Wednesday’s update. “There have been times that the health department does not receive information about a positive case until many days after symptoms started. If symptoms have already resolved before we are able to contact the individual or if they resolve shortly thereafter, then that case may be considered resolved. Similarly, close contacts are quarantined for 14 days from the last exposure to a case, not from the day they are contacted by the health department.”