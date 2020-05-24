COVID-19 Cases Increase in Carbon, Grand Counties

The Southeast Utah Health Department announced two new positive COVID-19 cases in Carbon County and one in Grand County on Saturday evening. This bring the region’s total to 24 cases.

In Carbon County, there have been 11 cases total with eight of those recovered. Two of the active cases involve county residents while three residents have recovered. One non-resident case is active in Carbon County with five non-residents recovered.

In Grand County, all cases have involved county residents. There have been six cases total with two remaining active and four recovered.

There have been seven total cases in Emery County with two remaining active (one resident and one non-resident). Four residents have recovered as well as one non-resident.

The Southeast Utah Health Department reported that it is actively conducting contact tracing in regard to these cases and will alert those within the community that may have come in contact with an infected person.

As of Friday, an estimated 2,390 tests have been conducted for COVID-19 in the Southeast Utah region.