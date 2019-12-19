Creekview Chiefs Present “The Grinch” *Photo Gallery*

The Creekview Chiefs third graders graced the stage of the elementary school’s gymnasium on Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the holiday season with friends, family, fellow classmates and more with their annual production of Dr. Seuss’s classic, “The Grinch.”

This well-known tale follows the Grinch himself, a creature that does not care for Christmas one bit. He conspires to destroy the holiday for the Who’s down in Whoville, recruiting his beloved pup Max for assistance.

The Chiefs present this play to many annually and rehearse for quite some time to ensure that it goes off without a hitch.