Crews Engaged in Active Search and Rescue Near Goblin Valley State Park

The Emery County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) confirmed an active search and rescue operation on Monday evening. According to reports, crews have been dispatched to slot canyons near Goblin Valley State Park due to flash flooding in the canyons.

“We do not have detailed information at this time as the search is active,” the ECSO shared. “Three helicopters have been dispatched as well as search and rescue teams from surrounding counties. We do have reports of 21 people making it safely out of the canyons.”

The Emery County Sheriff’s Office said a statement will be released following the conclusion of the operation.

