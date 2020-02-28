CVMS Cheerleaders Share Talents at Spring Show

By Julie Johansen

A parade dance opened the spring show for the Canyon View Middle School (CVMS) cheerleaders on Wednesday. The show entertained a gym full of spectators during the evening performance.

The Cougars’ guests, the San Rafael Middle School (SRMS) cheerleaders, also performed at the show. A special routine choreographed by Danielle Tuttle featured both the SRMS and CVMS cheerleaders performing together. Showtime Dance groups, including minis and delights, also performed at the show while the acro-dance team from Larea’s Dance Studio showed their talents on the mats.

The CVMS cheerleaders are 20 strong with eight eighth graders, five seventh graders and seven sixth graders. Team members include eighth graders Taya Cowley, Nicole Hernandez, Kelsey Norton, Angel Turner, Alexis Ungerman, Chole Wagner, Kenadie Whitaker and Shaela World; seventh graders Libby Christensen, Taytum Kay, Macie McArthur, Addison Peterson, Jaselynn Stansfield; and sixth graders Avey Beagley, Khole Ewell, Emma Grimm, Tailer Kay, Avery Laws, Madalynn Whimphey, and Makenley Whitaker. They are coached by Mandi Potter, Kimmaree Oveson and Keilie Ivie.