Dave Paur to be Inducted Into the Eastern Utah Athletics Hall of Fame

Longtime Athletic Director and Coach Dave Paur will be inducted into the Eastern Utah athletics Hall of Fame during a dinner Friday at Utah State University Eastern.

Paur retired from USU Eastern in 2017, after guiding the athletic programs at the school for more than 25 years. Between college and high school levels, Coach Paur has coached for more than 40 years, including over 30 in Eastern Utah.

The dinner will feature Larry Gelwix, who has served as the Head Coach of the Highland Rugby team for 36 years. The team’s record of 418 wins and just 10 loses, including 20 national championships, was the subject of a motion picture, “Forever Strong”, which tells the story of Coach Gelwix and the Highland rugby team.

Tickets are $20 and include dinner. They are available at the USU Eastern BDAC or by calling (435) 613-5360.