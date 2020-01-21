Debbie Zele

PRICE- After a brief but aggressive battle with cancer, we lost our dear mom in the early morning of January 14, 2020.

Debbie Kay Zele was born April 10, 1957 in Orem, Utah to Jerry and Eiken Henderson Gallion.

She resided in Orem until she met the love of her life, Brett N. Zele and relocated to Carbon County. She worked many different jobs but most people remember her as “The Blonde” from China City where she worked for 9 years before being forced into an early retirement due to health issues. Debbie loved spending time with her family, reading, and thrift store shopping. Deseret Industries is going to see a decrease in sales due to her passing, LOL. Debbie was best known as the woman in the room who would say what everyone else was thinking.

Survived by her ex-husband and best friend for life, Brett Zele; two daughters, Traci Gallion and Angel Zele; 7 grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her son, Coleby Rae Zele.

A memorial service will be held on January 23, 2020, 2:00 p.m. in the basement of the Trinity Christian Center in Price. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home of Price where friends are always welcome daily and may share memories online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net.