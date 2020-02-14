Defense Leads Charge in Carbon Victory*Photo Gallery*

The Lady Dinos returned to form in the second round of the 3A State Tournament on Friday morning. It was 11-8 with Carbon on top over ALA when both teams stalled. The Dinos finally broke through and then went on a massive 17-1 run to lead 28-9. The Lady Dinos brought back their defensive intensity and never let the Lady Eagles get settled. Carbon held ALA to just two points in the third quarter and cruised to a 50-32 victory.

Every player got in the game for the Lady Dinos. Not only did Carbon receive support from its bench, but the underclassmen performed well on the court, especially sophomores Sydney Orth and Janzie Jensen. Cora Lamborn lead the team with nine points followed by Abbie Saccomannno with eight, Orth with eight, Makenna Blanc with seven and Diana Morely with six. Nine different Lady Dinos got on the board.

The Lady Dinos are a tough team to beat when they play tight defense and share the ball like they did on Friday. They will advance to the quarterfinals which will take place on Thursday at Salt Lake Community College. Carbon (16-8, 6-4) will take on Richfield (18-5, 8-2) at 4:10 p.m in that match-up. Carbon will look to beat Richfield for the first time this season after losing the first two contest. Catch all the action on etvnews.com/livesports/etv10-2

Photos by Dusty Butler