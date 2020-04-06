Dennie J. Brandon

Dennie Joe Brandon, 83 of East Carbon, Utah passed away on April 4, 2020 at Maple Springs Living Community in Brigham City. He was born in Covington, Oklahoma on August 12, 1936.

He was recently preceded in death by his wife and the love of his life, Evelyn. Dennie says it was, no doubt, love at first sight. They married young, worked with numerous foster children and shared a compassion for helping people in need. Dennie and Evelyn loved animals, their pets, but especially loved their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Dennie’s youth was full of adventure – oh the stories. He volunteered and served our country honorably during the Korean War. At work, he was a highly respected leader and coal miner.

Dennie enjoyed being with his family at their property in Joe’s Valley. He loved rides in the old Scout, motorcycles, four-wheelers, outings in the cedars and picnics. The kids and Evelyn wondered how he would ever get them back home while Dennie secretly hoped to break down or get stuck so he could growl and “FIX IT.”

He is survived by one daughter, Lori Vendetti, husband Joe, Green River, WY, two sons, Alan Brandon, partner Duane, Seattle WA, Chad Brandon, wife Tiffany, Midlothian, TX, one of 11 siblings, Raymond Brandon, wife Helen, Grand Junction, CO, six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Private family services are to be conducted this summer where Dennie will be layed to rest with Evelyn.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com