DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT MODIFICATION OF LOGICAL MINING UNIT PUBLIC NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY

The Utah State Office of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has received an Application from West Ridge Resources, Inc., 794 North “C” Canyon Road, East Carbon, Utah 84520, for a modification to the West Ridge Logical Mining Unit (LMU) UTU-88553, in accordance with 43 CFR 3487.1(h).

The approval of this application is proposed to be effective May 1, 2019.

The application for the proposed LMU modification is available for review at the BLM, Utah State Office, 440 West 200 South, Room 500, Salt Lake City, Utah 84101.

The modification application removes the relinquished lease UTU-78562 (2,605.49 acres) partial relinquished lease UTSL-068754 (2,790.55 acres) and private lands (1,189.84 acres) totaling 6,585.88. Currently there are 9,088.54 acres in the LMU. Upon approval of the modification, the LMU will contain 2,502.66 acres. The LMU will be comprised of UTSL-068754 (340.32 acres) and three State Institutional Trust Lands leases, ML-47711, ML-49287, and ML-51744 (2,162.34 acres).

Upon approval of the LMU modification the following described lands are contained within the West Ridge LMU:

Lease No. Modified Acreage Land Description

UTSL-068754 340.32 Salt Lake Meridian, Utah

T. 14 S., R. 13 E.,

sec. SE¼SE¼;

sec. 11, lot 7, SE¼NE¼, S½SW¼NE¼,

NW¼SE¼, NW¼NE¼SE¼,

NW¼SW¼SE¼, SE¼SW¼,

S½NE¼SW¼, NE¼NE¼SW¼;

sec. 14, N½NW¼NW¼, NW¼NE¼NW¼;

sec. 15, NE¼NE¼;

ML-47711 801.24 Acres Salt Lake Meridian, Utah

T. 13 S., R. 13 E.,

sec. 36, SW¼;

sec. 10 lots 1-3, S½N½, S½.

T. 14 S., R. 13 E.,

sec. 2, all.

ML-49287 881.10 Acres T. 14 S., R. 13 E.,

sec. 3, lots 1-3, S½N½, S½;

sec. 10, W½NW¼, SW¼, SW¼SE¼.

ML-51744 480.00 Acres T. 13 S., R. 13 E.,

sec. 36, N½, SE¼.

Anita Bilboa

Acting Utah State Director

Published in the ETV Newspaper on March 11 and 18, 2020.