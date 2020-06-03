Department of Workforce Services Releases Local Economic Snapshots

The Utah Department of Workforce Services (DWS) recently released the current economic and labor market analysis for the state. These local insights were covered by county with snapshots, which are a comprehensive look at a county’s economy and its performance.

For Carbon County, looking at the economy and trying to evaluate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic with a lag in data availability, the DWS stated that unemployment claims are the most telling indicator of the initial impact. It has been weeks since Governor Gary Herbert issued the Stay Home, Stay Safe order and approximately 525 Carbon County workers have filed claims for unemployment insurance benefits.

This number represents nearly six percent of the covered employment in the county. Overall in 2019, employment grew by two percent in Carbon County. In 2019, the county as a whole added 174 jobs. Continuing in this vein, all in all, only one industry lost jobs in 2019.

Professional and business services both lost 16 jobs with an 18 percent reduction. The most significant job growth occurred in manufacturing, adding 85 jobs with an increase of 23.6 percent. The other gains were made by information, government and mining. All three of these sectors combined to add about 140 jobs.

In Emery County, about 180 workers have filed claims for unemployment insurance benefits due to COVID-19. This number represents nearly six percent of the covered employment in the county. Overall in 2019, employment saw a 2.1 percent decrease in the county. Also in 2019, Emery County lost 67 jobs and many industry sectors remained largely flat in the county.

Government and trade, transportation and utilities lost a combined 77 jobs. The sectors that saw significant growth, adding just over 40 jobs, were education, social services and health. The other industries that contributed to job losses in the county were construction, leisure and hospitality, and mining.

The full breakdown of these snapshots can be viewed by clicking here.